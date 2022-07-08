Left Menu

Chandigarh: Student killed, 18 injured after tree falls on them inside school complex

A student was killed and 18 others sustained injuries after a tree fell on them inside a school complex here on Friday, officials said.The injured, including a school staff attendant, were taken to a hospital, they said.The incident was reported at 1110 am. Nineteen students and a staff attendant were injured in the incident.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:54 IST
Chandigarh: Student killed, 18 injured after tree falls on them inside school complex
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student was killed and 18 others sustained injuries after a tree fell on them inside a school complex here on Friday, officials said.

The injured, including a school staff attendant, were taken to a hospital, they said.

''The incident was reported at 11:10 am. It was an old peepal tree, a kind of heritage tree. Nineteen students and a staff attendant were injured in the incident. We have confirmation of a child's death in the incident,'' the official said.

The students of the girls' school in Sector 9 were in the age group of 13-17 years and had gathered near the tree during lunch break when the incident occurred, officials said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident, they said.

Reacting to the incident, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tweeted, ''A very heart-wrenching incident of a tree falling at Carmel Convent School Chandigarh. My condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured''.

According to eyewitnesses, there was panic in the school complex after the incident.

Police and fire department officials reached the spot and the injured were taken to a government multi-specialty hospital in Sector 16, and PGIMER while some were taken to Fortis hospital in Mohali, officials said.

Rajinder, whose daughter studies at the school, told reporters that their parents received a phone call from the school informing them about the incident.

He said his daughter is safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022