PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:46 IST
UP: School staff leave for the day, 5-yr-old locked up in classroom
Staff at a school in this district locked up a five-year-old child in a classroom when they left for their homes for the day, failing to notice that the student was left behind, police said.

The child named Aditya was later rescued by his family members, who had to break down the doors of the classroom.

Senior officials have ordered a probe into the matter on Friday after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

In the video which is doing rounds on social media, the child can be seen crying for help before being rescued by his family members.

Family members said that they began searching for him after he did not return home from school on Thursday.

According to the education department sources, Aditya had fallen asleep inside the classroom. The school's staff failed to notice him and locked the classroom.

Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district Maniram Singh said that the department has taken cognisance of the matter and directed the Block Education Officer (BSO) to investigate it.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, BSA added.

