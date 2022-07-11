Admissions Open for International Medical Degree from Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine

BANGALORE, India, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridging the gap between the medical aspirants and world of healthcare, Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine has been preparing their students to be ready for the global challenges. Classes for the medicine program will start soon for the new session at this state-of-the-art campus that boasts of many medical resources to ignite the minds of the young physicians-to-be.

The American University of Antigua, College of Medicine (AUACOM), part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group is a medical school founded in 2004 with the mission of addressing the growing shortage of physicians in the world. The 30-acre campus of AUA in Antigua and Barbuda, one of the beautiful Caribbean Islands, is the ideal place for earning an international degree in medicine. It is a safe environment, a supportive community and the school's hands-on-training in transforming them into successful doctors who could be placed in any of the prestigious hospitals in the world.

The foundation of the AUA medical program is based on compassion, humanity and the sense of responsibility for developing a healthy and healing relationship between doctors and patients. Hence, equal importance is given to the academic performance as well as emotional intelligence. The admission process is holistic that considers more than just the test scores. The various levels of scholarships further endorse the fact that AUA is passionate about not only supporting academically bright students, but also the ones gifted with other talents and potential while also addressing affordability. AUA has an edge over other medical institutions because of its diverse student body and faculty, qualified faculty who are dedicated to teaching, small student-to-faculty ratios, state-of-the-art technology, as well as students and faculty who are inclined to helping one another succeed.

The institution boasts of prestigious accreditations and a curriculum that prepares its students for an international exposure. Their highest academic standards and the global health programs empowers the qualified doctors to practice in any part of the world. AUA aims at building well-rounded medical careers that ensures combatting the worldwide shortage of physicians with each of its graduates (over 3,300) bridging the ever-growing gap between demand and supply of qualified doctors.

With a vision to provide a learner-centric education of the highest quality, granting opportunities to underrepresented minorities, fostering a diverse academic community, and ensuring that its graduates develop the skills and attitudes of lifelong learning, compassion, and professionalism, AUA has been transforming the scenario in the field of Global Medical Education.

About Manipal's AUA AUA was founded in 2004 and has been a part of Manipal Education & Medical Group. AUA College of Medicine awards the Doctor of Medicine degree after students complete a two-year pre-clinical curriculum on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean, followed by clinical rotations in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada or India at affiliated teaching hospitals. AUA is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal student aid programs, approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), licensed by Florida Department of Education (DOE), and recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC). Visit www.auamed.org to learn more.

Media Contact: Shilpi Das Chohan Founder ~ Shilpi's Voice & Visuals Bangalore, Karnataka +91-9902077066 Email: shilpi@shilpisvoiceandvisuals.com

