JEE Main: 14 candidates score perfect 100

Koyayana Suhas, Penikalpati Ravi Kishore are Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh.Other candidates who scored 100 are Sarthak Maheshwari Haryana, Kushagra Srivastava Jharkhand, Mrinal Garg Punjab, Sneha Pareek Assam, Navya Rajasthan, Boya Harsen Sathvik Karnataka and Saumitra Garg Uttar Pradesh Over 8.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam while 7.69 lakh had appeared, a senior NTA official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:17 IST
Fourteen candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Maximum candidates bagging the top score in the first edition of JEE-Main, 2022 are from Telangana (4) followed by Andhra Pradesh (3). The top scorers from Telangana are Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda. Koyayana Suhas, Penikalpati Ravi Kishore are Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh.

Other candidates who scored 100 are Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Navya (Rajasthan), Boya Harsen Sathvik (Karnataka) and Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh) ''Over 8.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam while 7.69 lakh had appeared,'' a senior NTA official said. The official explained that the NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained. ''NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees,'' the official added.

