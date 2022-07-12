Schwing Stetter India to train over 100 govt polytechnic students in TN

Concrete equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India would train over 100 students of Government polytechnic college, Tamil Nadu to make them more employable in the industry, the company said on Tuesday.

Students of mechanical, electrical, electronic communications and engineering of the college would receive 25 days of training at the company's global manufacturing hub at Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu.

The training programme which commenced this month is funded by the state government.

''This programme directly aims to enable the trainees to apply their course knowledge in the construction equipment industry and to make them more employable by training them under the process of running a factory, basics of maintaining and manufacturing cutting edge machinery from Schwing Stetter,'' the company statement said.

''We at Schwing Stetter India will continue to work toward building and providing more such platforms that help the student community learn more about the construction equipment industry...,'' company Managing Director V G Sakthikumar said.

''By providing such training, we hope more students across industries will get encouraged to join the CE industry,'' he said.

Schwing Stetter India has taken up the training initiative directly with the college administration who welcomed the opportunity to help train their students with theory and practical sessions.

''As we realise the potential of this collaboration, we will be happy to collaborate with Schwing Stetter India again in the near future to support our students in becoming a part of the workforce in the CE industry,'' principal of the college, P Shanbagavalli said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)