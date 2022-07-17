Left Menu

NITIE Mumbai to become IIM; bill set to be introduced in monsoon session of Parliament

A bill to rename National Institute of Industrial Engineering NITIE, Mumbai, as Indian Institute of Management IIM is part of the Centres legislative agenda for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament starting from Monday. Internal and external renovation of all six hostels, cafeterias, 14 residential buildings and five office buildings are part of the institutes infrastructural upgradation plan as it heads towards the IIM status.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:52 IST
NITIE Mumbai to become IIM; bill set to be introduced in monsoon session of Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

A bill to rename National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is part of the Centre's legislative agenda for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament starting from Monday. The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks for ''inclusion of NITIE Mumbai in IIM Act, 2017 and renaming NITIE, Mumbai as IIM Mumbai''.

The bill is among 24 new bills that have been proposed for ''introduction, consideration and passing'' during the parliament session.

Noting that the institute has been a frontrunner in imparting education to youth in the field of industrial engineering, engineering management and management science, the Ministry of Education had in January this year constituted a committee to deliberate on the feasibility to bring the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, under the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Act, 2017. Bombay Stock Exchange's Chief Executive Officer and Allahabad University Chancellor Ashishkumar Chauhan was head of the expert committee.

Other members of the committee were Pramod Kumar Jain, Director at IIT BHU; Pawan Kumar Singh, Director at IIM Tiruchirappalli; Subhasis Choudhuri, Director at IIT, Bombay and Pradeep Goyal, CMD at Pradeep Metals.

The institute is spread across 63 acres of a forested hilltop near Lake in Powai in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Upgradation of all old infrastructure, including all buildings, lighting, roads, boundary wall, and common areas is on a war footing. Internal and external renovation of all six hostels, cafeterias, 14 residential buildings and five office buildings are part of the institute's infrastructural upgradation plan as it heads towards the IIM status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022