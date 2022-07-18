Left Menu

Thane cops appoint coordination officials to solve issues of schools, colleges

Updated: 18-07-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:11 IST
Thane cops appoint coordination officials to solve issues of schools, colleges
Thane police in Maharashtra has appointed 'coordination officials' for educational institutions in the city after a recent meeting with principals, headmasters and representatives of schools and colleges, an official said on Monday.

These 'coordination officials' will meet stakeholders from the education sector regularly to solve traffic problems and illegal parking around institutions, curb the menace of tobacco sales to students etc, he said.

The idea is the brainchild of Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Datta Karale, who was present for the first meeting held recently, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

