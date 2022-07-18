DU directs colleges to continue services of ad-hoc teachers

Delhi University on Monday directed its colleges to continue the services of existing ad-hoc teachers on usual terms ''for the time being'' in the academic session 2022-23 till regular appointments are made, officials said.

The move comes after the DU teachers' organisation urged the university colleges and departments to renew the appointment of such teachers for the 2022-2023 session. Classes under the new session are scheduled to start from July 20.

''We have asked colleges to continue all ad-hoc teachers for the time being so that there is no displacement. Meanwhile, we are hopeful that regular appointments are made,'' Delhi University (DU) Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani told PTI.

The university currently has over 4,200 ad-hoc teachers in 66 colleges, according to Delhi University Teachers Association. As per the rules of the Delhi University, ad-hoc appointment is made for a maximum of four months. If the requirement persists after the four months, a college can continue with the service of the teacher after following the due procedure.

In a letter to various colleges, the university's assistant registrar took note that the appointment of teaching staff on regular basis would take more time.

''The university feels that the services of existing teaching staff appointed on ad-hoc basis as per the guidelines be not dispensed with or disengaged for the time being and they be allowed to continue on ad-hoc basis on usual terms in the larger academic interests of students in various disciplines/subjects till regular appointment of teaching staff is made,'' the letter read.

The university urged the colleges to comply with the directive.

Welcoming the directive, Academic Council member Naveen Gaur said it would help in rejoining of all ad-hoc teachers as the new academic session is scheduled to begin on July 20.

