DU constitutes 6-member committee to frame syllabus for course on patent laws

DU can start a short-term diploma course on the patent process, Pradhan had said during a three-day international seminar at the varsity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi University (DU) has constituted a six-member committee for framing syllabi and other modalities for a course on patent laws.

The committee is headed by Daman Saluja, Professor at Medical Biotechnology Laboratory, DU's B R Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research, the varsity said in a notification.

The other members are K Ratnabali, Assistant Professor in Law Centre-I, Raj Kishore Sharma from the Department of Chemistry, Sanjay Kapoor from the Department of Plant Molecular Biology, Ashwini Siwal and Garima Khare from the Department of Biochemistry.

''The University of Delhi has constituted a Committee for framing the syllabus and other modalities for a course on Patent Laws with immediate effect,'' the notification dated July 12 read.

In May, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan suggested Delhi University to start a short-term diploma course on the patent process.

''The times are changing. Our country's inventions do not get patented. DU can start a short-term diploma course on the patent process,'' Pradhan had said during a three-day international seminar at the varsity.

