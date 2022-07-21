Sandeep Kumar Mishra's Shortlisted for various International Awards Anthologies

Famous Universities have included his stories in their Journals Indian short story writer Sandeep Kumar Mishra's stories have been shortlisted to be featured in the Anasi Archive Fiction Anthology-2022, MPT Story Anthology-2022, Asian Anthology-2022 in UK and Newcastle Short Story Award Anthology-2022 in Australia and Poiesis Award Anthology-2022 in India. This year his stories have also been included in various universities journal and magazines such as Antioch University, Los Angeles (USA), Humboldt State University (USA), the University of South Alabama (USA), Eastern New Mexico University (USA), Northeastern University Boston (USA),Central Connecticut State University (USA),Roger Williams University(USA),Mills College (USA), Vrije University, Amsterdam(Holland) When asked about these achievements, Mishra said that this is the result of hard work,sincerity and persistence. Mostly his writing reflects personal experiences and are full of emotions. They search the true meaning of family relations and some of the stories are heavily autobiographical. He writes stories of endless ups and downs, about joys and untold sorrows. His famous stories include ''A Father's Sun'', ''Dead Dreams'', ''The Brooch'' and ''Revisiting a Broken House''. 'Dead Dreams' is an autobiographical story where he shows his inner pain, his shattered dreams, frequents nightmares and the torture his wife and kids going through while he is in Australia with a little literary imagination while in 'A Father's Son' he explores his relation with his father who was busy in breaking mirrors,hitting the doors or his head against a wall when helplessness trapped him in the web of poverty,tension and unfulfilled desires. 'The Brooch' is his inner attempt to help each and everyone who is in need by some kind of magic. These stories reflect his inner pure soul.

He is working on two more books- one is short story collection and other a children book which will be published this year. As we know Sandeep Kumar Mishra spent twenty years writing his recent book,“One Heart- Many Breaks”which was published by Indian Poetry Review in August 2020 and became an instant bestseller. He has many international awards such as “Poiesis Award-2021”,“Indian Achievers Award-21”, “IPR Annual Award-2020” and “Literary Titan Award-2020”.He was shortlisted for ''International Book Awards-21'',”Indies Today Book of the Year Award 2020” and “Joy Bale Boone Poetry Prize 2021” and “Oprelle Rise up Poetry Prize 2021”. He was also ''The Story Mirror Author of the Year'' nominee-2019.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)