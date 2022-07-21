Left Menu

Australian Education Minister assures speedy resolving of visa issues for Indian students

Shri Pradhan whole-heartedly welcomed this progressive step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:46 IST
Australian Education Minister assures speedy resolving of visa issues for Indian students
Shri Pradhan congratulated Minister Clare on the assumption of his portfolio under the new Labour Party govt. H.E. Clare assured speedy resolving of visa issues for Indian students enrolled in universities and educational institutions in Australia. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today held a discussion with H.E. Australian Minister of Education Mr. Jason Clare.

Shri Pradhan congratulated Minister Clare on the assumption of his portfolio under the new Labour Party govt. H.E. Clare assured speedy resolving of visa issues for Indian students enrolled in universities and educational institutions in Australia. Shri Pradhan whole-heartedly welcomed this progressive step.

Shri Pradhan also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education, and school education sector, and imparting world-class skilling, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce creating a positive synergy for both countries.

Shri Pradhan briefed H.E. Clare on the new National Education Policy 2020 and the expanded scope for internationalisation in education through various modalities, as well as the enabling environment for institutions in the Gift City.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022