IP University to set up three new schools

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has announced to set up three new schools, namely the School of Liberal Arts, School of Film Making and School of Fire and Industrial Safety.These new schools and centres of excellence are being created in view of the rising demands for trained professionals in these areas, the varsity said in a statement.The decision was taken at the recently held 77th Board of ManagementBoM meeting of the University.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:59 IST
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has announced to set up three new schools, namely the School of Liberal Arts, School of Film Making and School of Fire and Industrial Safety.

These new schools and centres of excellence are being created in view of the rising demands for trained professionals in these areas, the varsity said in a statement.

The decision was taken at the recently held 77th Board of Management(BoM) meeting of the University. The University has 14 schools, 12 at the Dwarka campus and two at the newly established East Delhi campus, Surajmal Vihar. It also has one centre of excellence in pharmaceutical sciences at the Dwarka campus. It has also decided to upgrade the existing Centre of Disaster Management Studies (CDMS) as a Centre of Excellence in Disaster Management at the same meeting.

