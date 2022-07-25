Over 12K teaching posts vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas, 3K in Navodaya schools: Edu Ministry

Over 12,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country while over 9,000 teachers have been engaged on contractual basis, according to the education ministry.

The maximum vacant teaching positions are in Tamil Nadu (1,162), Madhya Pradesh (1,066) and Karantaka (1,006).

As of 2021, the vacancies in teaching positions in Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), also managed by the Centre, is 3,156 across the country with highest in Jharkhand (230) and Arunachal Pradesh and Assam each have 215 vacancies.

The statistics were shared by Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, in response to a question in Lok Sabha.

''There are 12,044 teaching posts and 1,332 non-teaching posts lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. The vacancies arise due to transfer, retirement from time to time,'' Devi said.

''Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules,'' Devi said.

''Teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered,'' she added.

A total of 9,161 teachers have been engaged in KVs across the country on contractual basis.

Apart from top three with over a thousand vacancies, there are seven other states with over 600 teaching positions lying vacant in the KVs, which include West Bengal (964), Odisha (886) and Maharashtra (705).

Category-wise there are 457 teaching positions reserved for OBC that are lying vacant as of 2021, followed by 337 for SC in the KVs. There are 163 EWS and 168 ST positions are also vacant. In the Navodaya Vidyalayas there are 194 EWS, 676 OBC, 470 SC and 234 ST teaching positions lying vacant.

