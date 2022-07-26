Left Menu

UP govt to transfer money to accounts of students’ parents for uniforms, school bags

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:53 IST
UP govt to transfer money to accounts of students’ parents for uniforms, school bags
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to transfer money directly to bank accounts of the parents of students studying in classes one to eight for buying uniforms and other items for academic session 2022-23.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

“In the academic session 2022-23, for the purchase of uniforms, sweaters, shoes, socks, school bags and stationery, the parents of students from classes one to eight in government primary, upper primary and aided schools will get money directly in their accounts,” an official spokesperson said here.

However, the spokesperson did not divulge the total amount to be transferred into the parents’ bank accounts.

The cabinet has also cleared a proposal to issue advance financial approval of the entire amount for purchasing these items every year without waiting for the share from the Centre. In the academic year 2022-23, the target is to benefit about two crore students from this scheme, officials said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to authorise the chief minister to take decisions regarding any process or change in rates in future.

In all government and aided primary and pre-secondary schools of the state, uniforms are provided free of cost to the students of classes one to eight with the financial aid from the central government, while shoes, socks, sweaters, and school bags are provided from the budget of the state government, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022