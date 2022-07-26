Left Menu

Sample of Telangana man turns out to be negative for monkeypox

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:11 IST
Sample of Telangana man turns out to be negative for monkeypox
The samples of a 35-year-old man, who came to Telangana from abroad, tested negative for monkeypox, a senior doctor at a government-run hospital here said on Tuesday.

Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Government Fever Hospital which is the nodal hospital to treat patients of the emerging virus, told PTI that the samples sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune have come out negative.

''There is nothing to panic about. The samples turned out to be negative for monkeypox,'' Dr Shankar said.

The man, who returned from abroad to Kamareddy district in Telangana, had shown symptoms of monkeypox.

He came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20.

