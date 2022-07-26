Left Menu

Odisha: Class 12 board exam results for science, commerce streams on Wednesday

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-07-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 20:19 IST
Odisha: Class 12 board exam results for science, commerce streams on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Class 12 board examination results for science and commerce streams will be declared on Wednesday, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash said.

He said that the results of the arts stream are expected to be announced within a week but the final date is yet to be finalised.

''The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar,'' he said.

Around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha physically appeared for the class 12 board examinations, which began from April 28.

