Monkeypox suspect with foreign travel history admitted to Delhi's LNJP Hospital: Sources

His vitals are stable but his lesions will take at least a week to recover, the sources said.The LNJP Hospital has set up an isolation ward for monkeypox infected and suspected patients with a 20-member team monitoring them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A man, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday. The man, in his thirties, is not a contact of the first reported case of monkeypox in the national capital, they said, adding that he has a history of foreign travel. The samples of the suspected patient, who has rashes and lesions, has been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. One of the contacts of the monkeypox-infected resident of Delhi has complained of body ache and is being monitored to check for any other symptoms, the sources said. The west Delhi man, who was the first reported monkeypox case in the capital, is currently recovering in the isolation ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here. His vitals are stable but his lesions will take at least a week to recover, the sources said.

The LNJP Hospital has set up an isolation ward for monkeypox infected and suspected patients with a 20-member team monitoring them.

