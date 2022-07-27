Left Menu

Guru Gobind SIngh IP University starts online counselling for B. Tech, B. Arch programmes

Those applicants who could not deposit the application fee of Rs 1,200 earlier can also deposit it along with the counselling participation fee till August 5, 2022, the varsity said in a statement. Earlier this month, the university had said it has started an online counselling process for 35 academic programmes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:12 IST
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Wednesday said it has started online counselling for two undergrauate programmes – B. Tech and B. Arch. The eligible applicants for both programmes can apply for the online counselling till August 5, the university said.

The applicants can deposit the counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000 till August 5. ''Those applicants who could not deposit the application fee of Rs 1,200 earlier can also deposit it along with the counselling participation fee till August 5, 2022,'' the varsity said in a statement. Earlier this month, the university had said it has started an online counselling process for 35 academic programmes.

