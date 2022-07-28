Delhi LG turns down AAP govt's proposal for fee hike in private diploma institutions

Lt Governor V K Saxena has turned down the proposal of the Arvind Kejriwal government for a fee hike in private diploma institutions in Delhi, sources in the LG office said on Thursday.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government on the development.

According to the sources, the LG pointed out that people are still recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and advised the chief minister to ''postpone'' by one year, the proposed fee hike in private diploma institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education of Delhi government.

''The proposal for a fee hike was approved by the chief minister and deputy chief minister. The LG decided to turn it down in larger public interest,'' said a source.

The decision will help students, particularly those from the lower economic strata to pursue various diploma level courses for attaining employment without being concerned about any increase in fees, he said.

The students are already being made to pay around Rs 40,000 to 50,000 as fees, which is higher than what diploma students in Noida, Gurugram and other NCR cities are paying, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)