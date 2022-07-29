Army to conduct Agnipath recruitment rally in Nagaland from Sep 7 to 23

An army recruitment rally under the recently announced Agnipath scheme for all districts of Nagaland will be held at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur district from September 7 to 23. The detailed notification giving out eligibility criteria and other details are available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, said PRO Defence (Kohima) Lt Col Sumit K Sharma in a release here on Friday.

Informing that online registration is mandatory for participation in the rally, he said, that only five days are left for online registration for the candidates.

Candidates will be intimated about the date of attendance through admit cards 10 days before the rally, he said. For the present recruiting year, the government has given a relaxation in the age limit by two years, he said. The scheme also allows bonus marks for candidates, who have qualification from government recognised institutions, the PRO informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)