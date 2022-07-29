Left Menu

That incident of rape and sexual assault happened during November 2019 to March 2020 and the child told the incident to her sister and mother who informed Childline, said Saneesh.The prosecutor said the court has awarded a total of 81 years of imprisonment to convict Vimal of all charges but the sentences would run concurrently.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:54 IST
Fast Track Court sentences 4 convicts in POCSO cases
Representative Image
A Fast Track court here on Friday convicted four people in different cases under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual assault and rape of minors.

Special Judge T G Varghese convicted the four in as many cases among which one was registered at Idukki police station while the remaining three at the Rajakkad police station.

Special Public Prosecutor S S Saneesh told PTI that the first case registered at the Idukki police station involves the rape and sexual assault of a six-year-old child by an auto-driver, who was a family friend. ''That incident of rape and sexual assault happened during November 2019 to March 2020 and the child told the incident to her sister and mother who informed Childline, said Saneesh.

The prosecutor said the court has awarded a total of 81 years of imprisonment to convict Vimal of all charges but the sentences would run concurrently. ''He will undergo an imprisonment of 20 years as that's the biggest punishment awarded among many charges,'' Saneesh said.

In another case, the POCSO Court awarded a total of 40 years of imprisonment to to 30-year-old Abhilash for unnatural sex and assaulting his neighbour, a 10-year-old boy.

The boy's sister was a witness to the incident and the convict needs to spend 20 years of imprisonment as the sentences run concurrently.

A 44-year-old convict was sentenced to 37 years of imprisonment for forcing a six-year-old boy to do unnatural sex.

The incident was witnessed by the child's mother. The court said the convict would undergo the sentences concurrently, be imprisoned for 10 years and pay a fine of Rs 20,000 imposed on him.

The Special Court also sentenced a convict Thangam (45) for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old at her house after trespassing. The child bit his hand during the assault and escaped to a neighbour's house, the prosecutor said.

He said the convict had also beaten up the mother of the child who went to confront him over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

