MP: Engineering student found hanging on college campus in Bhopal

A 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging from a tree on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology MANIT in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal city on Saturday, police said.Uddeshya Ahirwar, a fourth year student of mechanical engineering, was found hanging from a tree near a complex in the MANIT campus, said Anil Vajpayee, in-charge of Kamla Nagar police station.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 14:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging from a tree on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Saturday, police said.

Uddeshya Ahirwar, a fourth year student of mechanical engineering, was found hanging from a tree near a complex in the MANIT campus, said Anil Vajpayee, in-charge of Kamla Nagar police station. Ahirwar stayed in the hostel of the institute, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step. MANIT is a prominent engineering institute run under the Centre's Ministry of Education.

