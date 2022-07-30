MP: Engineering student found hanging on college campus in Bhopal
A 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging from a tree on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology MANIT in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal city on Saturday, police said.Uddeshya Ahirwar, a fourth year student of mechanical engineering, was found hanging from a tree near a complex in the MANIT campus, said Anil Vajpayee, in-charge of Kamla Nagar police station.
Uddeshya Ahirwar, a fourth year student of mechanical engineering, was found hanging from a tree near a complex in the MANIT campus, said Anil Vajpayee, in-charge of Kamla Nagar police station. Ahirwar stayed in the hostel of the institute, the official said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step. MANIT is a prominent engineering institute run under the Centre's Ministry of Education.
