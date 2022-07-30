Left Menu

Jodhpur AIIMS' director appointed VC of Lucknow's ABV Medical University

Jodhpur AIIMS Director Dr Sanjeev Misra has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University here. A statement issued by the Raj Bhawan said that Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday appointed Dr Sanjeev Misra as the Vice Chancellor of the varsity.He did his Master of Surgery MS from King George Medical University KGMU, Lucknow in 1991, after which he did his MCh in 1994.

Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Dr Sanjeev Misra has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University here. A statement issued by the Raj Bhawan said that Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday appointed Dr Sanjeev Misra as the Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

He did his Master of Surgery (MS) from King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow in 1991, after which he did his MCh in 1994. Before becoming the director of AIIMS Jodhpur, Dr Misra was the Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at KGMU Luckow.

