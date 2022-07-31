Left Menu

Bihar school faces action after viral video shows students chopping wood, cutting stones

A video has gone viral on social media wherein students of a government school in Bihar can be seen performing menial jobs in flagrant violation of anti-child labour law.District Magistrate, Jehanabad, Richie Pandey, admitted that he was in the know of the matter and disciplinary action has been ordered against authorities of the school concerned.In the footage, children can be seen chopping wood, cutting stones and digging the ground.We took note of the video and on Friday visited the school, situated in Islampur panchayat under Kako block of the district.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:18 IST
Bihar school faces action after viral video shows students chopping wood, cutting stones
  • Country:
  • India

A video has gone viral on social media wherein students of a government school in Bihar can be seen performing menial jobs in flagrant violation of anti-child labour law.

District Magistrate, Jehanabad, Richie Pandey, admitted that he was in the know of the matter and disciplinary action has been ordered against authorities of the school concerned.

In the footage, children can be seen chopping wood, cutting stones and digging the ground.

''We took note of the video and on Friday visited the school, situated in Islampur panchayat under Kako block of the district. The state of affairs left much to be desired,'' said the DM.

He said that upkeep at the school was abysmal and the attendance very low.

''Blackboards were broken. Mid-day meals being prepared were also not up to the mark,'' said Pandey, adding that technical experts have also been asked to examine the video for further action.

''Prima facie, authorities at the school warrant disciplinary action. Orders have been issued for the same,'' the DM stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022