Left Menu

IITG sets up Centre of Excellence for medical research

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG, has set up a medical research centre to cater to the needs of rural India with a focus on healthcare delivery to the last-mile population.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:29 IST
IITG sets up Centre of Excellence for medical research
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG), has set up a medical research centre to cater to the needs of rural India with a focus on healthcare delivery to the last-mile population. The multidisciplinary initiative, in line with the Centre's National Education Policy, 2020 is a single umbrella where professors, researchers, entrepreneurs, doctors, and students from multiple departments will work together for research and innovation in the domain of healthcare innovation, an official release issued by the institute said on Monday. The centre is situated at the Centre of Nanotechnology and Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology of IIT, Guwahati. The initiative has been led by the Departments of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, and Design and Mathematics, among others.

Elaborating on the Indian Council of Medical Research and Department of Health Research (ICMR-DHR) Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Device and Diagnostics Innovation and Commercialisation, IITG Director Prof T G Sitharam said it will work towards realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the domain of healthcare technology development. The innovations proposed in the centre are expected to cater to the societal needs related to diagnostics and healthcare delivery, especially in rural India, he said. The key objectives of the centre will be to detect biomarkers to detect various non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as chronic kidney disorder, post-diabetic complications, liver or pancreatic malfunctions, cardiac illnesses, and urinary tract infections.

The centre will also develop frugal point-of-care diagnostic devices for the collection, storage, security, and analysis of the data specific to rural India, and develop three indigenous products in the domain of healthcare that can be commercially successful in the near future and innovate indigenous alternatives to healthcare devices.

In the next few decades, especially keeping the post-pandemic scenario in perspective, the focus of healthcare innovation would be to develop frugal technologies to cater to the needs of the last mile population, Head of Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology Prof Dipankar Bandyopadhyay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022