HDFC Bank Parivartan signs Rs 107 cr MoU with IISc Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:55 IST
  • India

HDFC Bank Parivartan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Science, pledging Rs 107.76 crore for construction of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital at IISc Bengaluru.

The three wings of the hospital to be supported by the bank are cardiology, radiology and emergency medicine, it said in a statement.

IISc is setting up a multi-speciality, not-for-profit, 832-bed hospital, called the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital along with a Postgraduate Medical School within its Bengaluru campus. The hospital is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2024 while the first batch of MD/PhD students will be admitted in 2025.

Group Head, ESG & CSR, Business Finance & Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank, Ashima Bhat, said: “The new hospital and the medical school will not only bolster the healthcare needs of the entire region but will also provide a new generation of physician-scientists''.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

