DU plans to start research centre to promote study of freedom movement, Partition

And to promote the research, we are planning to start a centre which will purely focus on the research around Independence and Partition, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:08 IST
Delhi University is planning to start a research centre to promote the study of India's freedom movement and Partition. In this regard, the university has constituted a seven-member committee, headed by DU Director (South Campus) Prakash Singh, to provide suggestions to develop the centre.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said there has been a dearth of study material regarding the Independence struggle and the contribution of unsung heroes. Moreover, courses at the university do not teach about the Independence period in depth, he said.

''So the university felt the need for research in the domain. And to promote the research, we are planning to start a centre which will purely focus on the research around Independence and Partition,'' he said. At the centre, freedom movements will be studied afresh and information about unsung heroes will be collected.

''This year, we are celebrating 75 years of Independence and the university is celebrating a 100-year centenary celebration. We know there has been very less research in this domain. Many developments, which happened during the freedom movements, are not known to the world,'' Singh said. ''Many people helped the Partition victims. Many colleges at DU were also started during this period. Deshbandhu College and Dayal Singh College were established for the refugees. Camps for refugees were set up inside various forts in Delhi. Many colonies were established. This centre will focus on all these aspects,'' he added. The centre's focus will be purely on research but the university might also start new courses at the centre down the line. ''We might start new courses but that will be in long run. Presently, we want to know how the system is working,'' he said.

