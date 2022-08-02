Indian Oil to give Rs 50 crore for Cheetah reintroduction project

Indian Oil will contribute Rs 50 crore over four years to the government's Cheetah reintroduction project, according to a pact signed Tuesday with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). S M Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil and S P Yadav, Additional Director General (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary, NTCA, signed the MoU in the presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

''Indian Oil will be contributing Rs 50.22 crore in 4 years for the project components viz. cheetah introduction, its habitat management and protection, eco development, staff training and veterinary healthcare,'' the ministry said in a statement. Indian Oil is the first corporate group to have come forward to support the ''Project Cheetah'' under corporate social responsibility. Under this Cheetah reintroduction project, a source population of 8-10 cheetahs will be flown in from Namibia and South Africa and will be introduced at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. Last month, India and Namibia had signed a pact for the reintroduction of cheetahs, declared extinct in the country in 1952.

According to officials, the first batch comprising four male and as many female cheetahs will arrive from Namibia by August 15.

The cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to over-hunting and habitat loss. The last spotted feline died in 1948 in the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh's Koriya district.

