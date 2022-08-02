Telangana CM KCR instructs officials to organise country’s 75th I-Day celebrations with grandeur

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday instructed the officials to organise the ''Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsawalu'' (Diamond Jubilee celebrations of country's Independence) in a grand and majestic manner that exults people with patriotic fervour and from the inspiration of freedom struggle for two weeks.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, appealed to school students, government employees, higher officials, people's representatives, youth and the entire Telangana community to participate in the celebrations with enthusiasm, a release from the CMO said.

The Chief Minister instructed to distribute national flags to all 1.20 crore households in the state (for hoisting) free of cost. As part of the execution of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations from August 8 to August 22 under ''Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaha, a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Chandrasekhar Rao with the Committee headed by TRS MP K Keshava Rao and other top officials was held at Pragati Bhavan, the release said. Rao reviewed day-to-day programmes being organised as part of the celebrations and suggested measures to be taken to make it a grand success.

He instructed the officials to start the distribution of flags from August 9. The flag distribution should be taken up by Municipalities and Gram Panchayats. The inaugural function of the Vajrotsavam will be held at HICC here on August 8. Rao said cultural programmes with patriotic national songs and Rastriya Salute with Army and Police bands will be conducted. The chief minister said it was also decided to hold a Special Assembly session on August 21 and local body meeting in Gram panchayats, Mandal parishads, Zilla parishads and Municipalities will be organised. Among other decisions taken at the review meeting by Rao include special decoration at bus stands, railway stations, airport, star hotels, hospitals and shopping malls besides special decoration of all government buildings and other historical structures with colourful lights.

It was decided to hold essay writing, elocution, painting and patriotic song competitions in government and private schools and inter and degree students, playing of patriotic songs on loudspeakers during the prayer in all educational institutions every day.

Rao said games and sports competitions in the name of Freedom cup at village, mandal and state level will be organised. Special rallies by students and employees with other communities will be held.

He instructed the Culture department to hold 'Mushairas' and 'Kavi Sammelanams' on the theme of freedom struggle.

State-wide sapling plantation programmes and the establishment of freedom parks will be organised, the release said, adding Freedom 2K run involving youth and sport personalities will also be held.

The release said it was further decided to felicitate best gram panchayat, municipality, school and best former, doctor, engineer, police officials and other officials, artists, singers and writers.

Blood donation camps would be organised in every assembly constituency, the release added.

