Boxer Nitu Ganghas enters semifinals, assures India of medal in CWG

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indian pugilist Nitu Ganghas progressed to the semifinals of women's 48kg boxing category to assure herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Nitu, a two-time youth gold medallist, was declared winner by ABD when her Northern Ireland's opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarterfinal match.

Four Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Ashish Kumar and Mohammad Hussamuddin will compete in their quarterfinal bouts later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

