Odisha CM announces two more ITIs in tribal areas

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that his government will set up two more state-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in tribal-dominated sub-divisions of Kuchinda in Sambalpur and Patnagarh in Bolangir district.

With the two new ITIs, 50 of the state's 58 sub-divisions will have such job-oriented training schools, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

It will immensely benefit the youths in the tribal-dominated region of the state, it added.

The new ITI at Kuchinda will benefit the youths of Bamra, Jamankira and Kuchinda blocks. A total of 240 students will be imparted training in four different trades, which can provide opportunities for employment and self-employment in the Sambalpur area, it said.

Patnaik noted that as a large number of industrial units are coming up in Sambalpur and nearby areas, they can provide ample employment opportunities to the trained youths.

The proposed ITI at Patnagarh will impart industrial training to 240 students in four different trades.

The state has 251 ITIs, in the government and private sectors.

