Woman Shiv Sena office-bearer booked for using derogatory language against Maha CM Shinde

Police have registered a case against a woman office-bearer of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for allegedly using derogatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads another faction of the party, an official said on Thursday. During the ruckus, Gavand allegedly used derogatory language against CM Shinde, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-08-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 11:18 IST
Police have registered a case against a woman office-bearer of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for allegedly using derogatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads another faction of the party, an official said on Thursday. The case was registered against Kavita Gavand, a functionary of Thackeray-led Sena at Dombivli in Thane district, he said.

The supporters of CM Shinde and his predecessor Thackeray had clashed at the party office in Dombivli on Tuesday. The supporters of the Shinde group entered the party office and installed pictures of the chief minister and his MP son Shrikant Shinde in the office.

Hundreds of supporters from both factions came face-to-face at that time. During the ruckus, Gavand allegedly used derogatory language against CM Shinde, the official said. A case was registered against her and an unidentified person at Dombivli police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes). No arrest has been made in this connection, he added.

