Woman Shiv Sena office-bearer booked for using derogatory language against Maha CM Shinde
Police have registered a case against a woman office-bearer of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for allegedly using derogatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads another faction of the party, an official said on Thursday. During the ruckus, Gavand allegedly used derogatory language against CM Shinde, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Police have registered a case against a woman office-bearer of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for allegedly using derogatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads another faction of the party, an official said on Thursday. The case was registered against Kavita Gavand, a functionary of Thackeray-led Sena at Dombivli in Thane district, he said.
The supporters of CM Shinde and his predecessor Thackeray had clashed at the party office in Dombivli on Tuesday. The supporters of the Shinde group entered the party office and installed pictures of the chief minister and his MP son Shrikant Shinde in the office.
Hundreds of supporters from both factions came face-to-face at that time. During the ruckus, Gavand allegedly used derogatory language against CM Shinde, the official said. A case was registered against her and an unidentified person at Dombivli police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes). No arrest has been made in this connection, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eknath Shinde
- Thackeray
- Shrikant Shinde
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- Dombivli
- CM Shinde
- Gavand
- Shinde
- Kavita
ALSO READ
Ex-Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad from July 21 to 23
I carry my official work along, so don't have to be in Mantralaya all time, says Maha CM Shinde
2 held for attack on Thackeray group Sena worker in Thane
Man arrested in Thane for cheating woman of Rs 2.30 lakh
Thane: 400 chicken die as tempo overturns