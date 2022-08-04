Rain, waterlogging force postponement of Delhi govt event to form largest tricolour

Left Menu

Waterlogging played spoilsport for a Delhi government event which was going to witness school students forming the layout of the worlds largest tricolour.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced last week that thousands of children will come together seeking to create a world record of making the largest layout of the tricolour on August 4.The event was scheduled to be held at Burari Ground but it got postponed due to waterlogging at the venue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Waterlogging played spoilsport for a Delhi government event which was going to witness school students forming the layout of the ''world's largest tricolour''.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced last week that thousands of children will come together seeking to create a world record of making the largest layout of the tricolour on August 4.

The event was scheduled to be held at Burari Ground but it got postponed due to waterlogging at the venue. The chief minister was supposed to attend the event. ''On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, Delhi's children were going to form the largest tricolour today. But due to flooding of Burari Ground due to rainwater, this programme is currently being postponed. Yesterday, our children also did a wonderful rehearsal for it,'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to an official, around 50,000 children from Delhi government schools were likely to participate in the event.

