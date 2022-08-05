Left Menu

Good demand seen at Kolkata tea auction during Aug 2-4: Officials

Good demand was witnessed across all varieties of tea during Sale 31 at the Kolkata auction centre, officials of a traders’ body said on Friday.

The Sale 31 was held during a three-day session starting from August 2, they said. According to Calcutta Tea Traders’ Association officials, 1,62,858 packages, comprising 76,135 of CTC, 56,898 of orthodox leaf, 3,499 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 26,326 of dust teas were offered.

CTC leaf met with strong demand and 18,86,340 kg of different categories were sold at an average price of Rs 246.24 per kg.

Around 55.69 per cent of the total quantity was sold at a higher price level, the officials said.

Orthodox offerings saw good support during this session. The total sold quantity was 13,09,293 kg and the average price was marked as Rs.357.62 per kg.

Around 84.02 per cent of the total quantity was sold at above Rs 250 per kg. Darjeeling leaf registered a lower demand during this week. A total of 32,176 kg was sold at an average price of Rs.391.30 per kg. Around 29.54 per cent of the total quantity was sold at above Rs 500 per kg.

Whole leaf grades of medium to high elevation estates were sold readily between Rs 600-Rs 800 with few select lines sold above that.

Demand for the plainer category was subdued and it was purchased between Rs 300 to Rs 400 per kg, witnessing out lots. Brokens and fannings witnessed a competition. Exporters were active and Hindustan Unilever was selective.

Dust teas witnessed strong support and 7,80,150 kg of different quality were sold at an average price of Rs.262.09 per kg. About 56.84 per cent of the total quantity was sold at a higher level. PTI SAM BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

