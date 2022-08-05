Skill India launches RPL program to recognise prior skills of 75,000 people

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the strategic implementation and knowledge partner of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has initiated a project to recognise the prior skills of 75,000 people between the age group of 18-45 years and upskill them in association with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The project aims at certifying them to increase their relevance in the volatile job market and encourage them in contributing toward nation-building.

The initiative will be funded by NDMC and SANKALP (World Bank Project under MSDE) and implemented by NSDC. The training commenced today with an aim to upskill 25,000 workers in the first phase.

The workers will be upskilled in multiple trades across construction, electrical, plumbing, pottery etc. It will not only expose them to digital literacy and entrepreneurial opportunities, but also upgrade them in technical skills. During the course of the training, the trainees will also be provided with an additional benefit of accidental insurance for two years.

The Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)/Upskilling program will be implemented in three phases through Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and their impanelled training providers. Moreover, there will be two modes of implementation — RPL through Camps, under which industrial and traditional clusters will be targeted and RPL at Employer's premises which will be carried forward in partnership with industries and employers for orientation and training at the employer's location.

Quoting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Gov. of Delhi said that there is an urgent need to uplift artisans and workers to increase their relevancy in the volatile job market and all the stakeholders should come together to fulfil this mission. Delhi being the national capital has always been the melting pot of people from different rungs of society and NDMC has been one of the torchbearers working towards improving the quality of life of the workers. He is confident that this RPL program will recognise the talent of the youth, hone their skills and give them the respect that they deserve.

Lauding the initiative, Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer, and Officiating CEO, NSDC, said that we are committed to standardising skills and making them a part of the organised sector by the virtue of recognition and certification. Our collaboration with NDMC is not only a positive step toward fulfilling the need for a skilled workforce in India but also an effort to identify skilled candidates and help them in upgrading their skills, making them a part of the organised sector. This unique program will also help in meeting the aspiration of the youth and empower them for a better livelihood.

RPL or prior learning assessment and recognition (PLAR), which is a component of Skill India's flagship scheme PMKVY, is an assessment process used to evaluate a person's existing skill sets, knowledge and experience gained either by formal, non-formal or informal learning. The process helps in aligning the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to the standardized National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) to enhance employability opportunities and reduce the skill gap.

