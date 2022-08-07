Madhya Pradesh will contribute USD 550 billion to make India USD 5-trillion economy: Chouhan to Centre

Madhya Pradesh will contribute USD 550 billion towards making India a $ 5 trillion economy, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. His remarks came at the seventh NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In 2019, PM Modi envisioned making India a USD 5-trillion economy and global powerhouse by 2024-25.

"To make Bharat a 5 trillion dollar economy, MP will contribute 550 billion dollars," Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official release. He said Madhya Pradesh is keeping in mind the vision of PM Modi regarding the march of 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant India of the 21st Century.

The chief minister said NITI Aayog has a major role in the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme- which aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states/Union Territories through the concept of state/UT pairing.

He said the Aayog has become the strength of states and MP was an example.

Chouhan said the state government charted a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh map in 2020 and has achieved a 19.74 per cent development rate in 2021-22 as it is marching ahead on the economic front.

He said the state's priority was to generate employment and one lakh government jobs will be provided in the next one year.

Speaking on the execution of the National Education Policy, the chief minister said Madhya Pradesh has taken a giant leap and achieved the fifth spot in the country, according to the National Achievement Survey.

Chouhan said 18,500 teachers were hired to improve school education in the last fiscal.

Madhya Pradesh is stressing to impart teaching in the mother tongue, he said, adding that the MBBS course is conducted in Hindi in Bhopal-based Gandhi Medical College in the 2022-2023 session.

