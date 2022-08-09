Left Menu

No more holidays please, a student's request to Wayanad District Collector

Please conduct class on Wednesday.., the girl stated in the email.After the weekend holidays, the educational institutions did not function in this highrange district on Monday also as the administration declared local holiday due to intense rains.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 12:55 IST
No more holidays please, a student's request to Wayanad District Collector
  • Country:
  • India

It's a common belief that declaring holidays for schools brings joy to children.

However, a sixth standard student of an institution in Kerala has proved that not all children would be happy with holidays as she has requested the district collector here not to declare back-to-back holidays.

The student, who introduced herself as Safoora Naushad, on Sunday, sent an e-mail to Wayanad district collector A Geetha requesting her not to declare a holiday on Wednesday.

The little ones' ''unique'' request has gone viral on social media after the Collector shared a screenshot of the mail on her official Facebook account, congratulating the student.

''...It's really hard to stay at home for four continuous days. Please conduct class on Wednesday..,'' the girl stated in the email.

After the weekend holidays, the educational institutions did not function in this highrange district on Monday also as the administration declared local holiday due to intense rains. As the state government already announced a holiday on Tuesday on account of Muharram, schools in Wayanad will remain shut for four consecutive days, which prompted the student to send a request mail to the Collector.

Lavishing praises on the student, the Collector said our children are smart and their world is vast. ''The future of this country and this world is safe in their hands,'' she said, adding that not just students but parents, teachers, government and the society can be proud of this generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022