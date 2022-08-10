RJD-JD(U) supporters celebrate after Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi take oath in Raj Bhavan

Hundreds of RJD-JDU supporters who gathered outside Raj Bhavan, and on the bungalow compounds of chief minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, went into a frenzy celebrating the new 'Mahagathbandhan Sarkar' (grand alliance government) which was sworn in on Wednesday.

People gathered to witness displays of fireworks, as excited workers of various parties of the alliance distributed sweets, beat drums, and danced.

Amid the euphoria, a six-year-old boy called Rudra Bahubali arrived at the Raj Bhavan with a bouquet of red roses to present it to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. A resident of Pirmuhani in Patna, the little fan of Tejashwi, who was accompanied by his father, said, "I would like to present a bouquet to Tejashwi 'Chacha' (uncle) and congratulate him".

Donning an RJD scarf on his head and sporting a shirt with the party symbol –lantern- printed on it, the boy said, "I am very happy ('Main Bahut Khush Hoon')". An RJD supporter from Jehanabad cycled 69 km with 50 supporters to witness the return of a government supported by his party.

The die-hard supporter Vinay Bihari reached Raj Bhavan just in time for the swearing-in ceremony.

''Kamal Ho Gaya (It's a miracle),'' said Bihari as he extolled Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad's leadership skills.

Another RJD supporter while distributing 'laddus' to his fellow colleagues said that he was sure that ''Bihar will have true development now.'' ''People are happy as the dark days are over and youth will get jobs,'' the excited supporter said.

A JD(U) supporter, Dayanand, while celebrating the moment, said the people of Bihar would love to ''see Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister of India in 2024 and this is the beginning''.

Tejashwi Yadav will become the state chief minister when Kumar goes to Delhi, he predicted while digging into a sweetmeat.

