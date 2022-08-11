Left Menu

Maharashtra: I-T dept seizes Rs 56 cr cash; Rs 14 cr worth jewellery during raids in Jalna

Updated: 11-08-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 10:17 IST
Maharashtra: I-T dept seizes Rs 56 cr cash; Rs 14 cr worth jewellery during raids in Jalna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Income tax department has seized Rs 56 crore in cash and jewelry worth Rs 14 crore after it raided a Maharashtra-based business group engaged in steel and real estate, officials said Thursday.

The raids were launched last week on the business entity based in the Jalna district of the state after actionable inputs of alleged tax evasion were received against it, they said.

A senior official said Rs 56 crore cash and jewelry of Rs 14 crore have been seized till now.

Documents and digital data have also been seized.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

