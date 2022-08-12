Left Menu

U.S. CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for COVID-19 exposure

The CDC's school guidance also removed recommendations to keep children in cohorts in order to reduce the likelihoood of COVID-19 exposure. The agency said students who are exposed to COVID-19 should follow CDC recommendations to wear a high quality mask for 10 days and test on day 5.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 00:30 IST
U.S. CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for COVID-19 exposure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that it will no longer recommend schools or daycares quarantine students or run test-to-stay programs if students are exposed to COVID-19. The agency also said it is no longer recommending unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure, saying around 95% of the U.S. population has either been vaccinated or had COVID-19 already, or both.

"Prior infection and vaccination confer some protection against severe illness, and so it really makes the most sense to not differentiate with our guidance or our recommendations based on vaccination status at this time," CDC scientist Dr. Greta Massetti said in a media briefing. The CDC's school guidance also removed recommendations to keep children in cohorts in order to reduce the likelihoood of COVID-19 exposure.

The agency said students who are exposed to COVID-19 should follow CDC recommendations to wear a high quality mask for 10 days and test on day 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022