Jamia takes out Tiranga rally

Students, teachers and officials of Jamia Millia Islamia here took out a Tiranga rally to commemorate 75th Independence Day. The rally was flagged off by Vice Chancellor Prof. Students of the university and Jamia Schools, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, teaching and non-teaching staff including Deans, HoDs and senior faculty members participated in the rally in large numbers with patriotic fervour, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 23:10 IST
Students, teachers and officials of Jamia Millia Islamia here took out a Tiranga rally to commemorate 75th Independence Day. The rally was flagged off by Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar at the VC Office lawns as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. ''Students of the university and Jamia Schools, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, teaching and non-teaching staff including Deans, HoDs and senior faculty members participated in the rally in large numbers with patriotic fervour,'' an official said. Holding the tricolour in their hands and raising patriotic slogans, the participants passed through the Maulana Mohammed Ali Marg and covered the whole campus before the rally culminated at the university amphitheatre. After the rally, the volunteers distributed the national flag in nearby localities. “Jamia is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with great zeal, enthusiasm and patriotic fervor to commemorate the 75 glorious years of progressive independent India. We are organising a number of programmes on the occasion,'' VC Akhtar said. A marathon will be flagged off from MAK Pataudi Sports Complex of the university on August 14 at 10 am. An exhibition titled 'Recalling the Horrors of the British Rule in Pictorial and Poetic Afflictions' will also be inaugurated by the VC at Premchand Achieves and Literary Centre on the same day at 11.30 am.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

