'Tiranga': Giant flag projected on 28-storey Civic Center in Delhi, many public buildings lit up

Two giant images of the Indian flag have been projected on the towering Civic Center -- headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi -- as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Besides 'MCD' in huge font size has also been projected below each image of the two flags, which is catching eye of the visitors and passersby. ''To celebrate 75 years of Independence and to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a grand success, the national flag has been projected on the facade of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civic Center, the MCD headquarters,'' a senior official said.

The Civic Center, rising 112 m, is the tallest building in Delhi. Because of the high altitude, the traditional methods of decoration of the building with ropes, lights or fairy lights were not possible due to the high wind pressure. In view of all these challenges, it was decided to do it in a unique way by projecting the national flag through projectors.

Since the distance and area for the projection were quite big, multiple high lumen projectors have been deployed by aligning them for a single image through specialised software, the MCD said in a statement.

A senior official said the corporation is doing various works to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a success. The national flag has been projected on the MCD headquarters complex in proportion to the building size and the light and image for 'Tiranga' have been arranged in a manner that it will add to the beauty of the Civic Center, it said.

The MCD had begun its journey at the historic Town Hall in old Delhi, where it was housed from 1958 till about 2009, after which it was shifted to the Civic Centre on Minto Road opposite the New Delhi Railway Station. Prior to the MCD, it housed the old Delhi municipality.

On April 22, 2010, Syama Prasad Mookejee Civic Centre was inaugurated by the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram with former deputy prime minister L K Advani as the chief guest.

Several other public buildings such as New Delhi Municipal Council's Convention Centre complex, Delhi Post Office Building, Jeevan Tara Building of LIC, Reserve Bank of India have also been tastefully illuminated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated 15 smart schools of MCD at an event held at Municipal Corporation Primary Co-educational School, Sector-8 in R K Puram. Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Special Officer of MCD, Ashwini Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The LG said the launch of these smart schools is the ''beginning of a new chapter'' which will fully unfold, with all schools of the MCD becoming the best in their category.

