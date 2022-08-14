Nagpur: Chess player ends life by jumping off 7th floor flat
Updated: 14-08-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 22:02 IST
A 27-year-old chess player allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a seventh floor flat in Beltarodi area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.
He jumped off the balcony of his friend's flat at around 8pm on Saturday, some time after arriving in the city for a chess tournament from his native Jalgaon, the official said.
''Riyaz Ayub Tadwi was taken to AIIMS here and he died at around 1:45am on Sunday. An accidental death case has been registered,'' the Beltarodi police station official said.
