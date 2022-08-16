Payoda eyes over 1,000 employee base by 2025

Software development and technology firm Payoda has drawn up plans to double employee base across various verticals to over 1,000 during the next three years, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The Coimbatore-headquartered firm has offices in Chennai, Hyderabad and also offshore workplace in Texas, United States, Dubai and Romania.

''Technological advancements over the past couple of years have triggered a pertinent need for stakeholders to expand their horizon through robust infrastructure and skilled human resources,'' company co-founder Karunya Sampath said in a company statement here.

''To keep pace with time, we have put in place a strategic hiring plan wherein the strength at all our centres would improve. Even as we would continue to have most team members from India, we foresee expansion in our global teams in the near future,'' she said.

The strategic need-based hiring plan for the next three years encapsulate all key departments such as technology, sales, human resources, administration and marketing, she said.

According to the company, employees work from office for three days in a week and have the flexibility to remote working for the remaining two days, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)