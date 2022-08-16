Scout commissioner suffers heart attack during Independence Day function; dies
- Country:
- India
A 74-year-old scout commissioner died after he suffered a massive heart attack during the Independence Day function at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, officials said on Tuesday.
Harjit Singh Achint was taken to a local hospital on Monday where he was declared brought dead.
Achint used to make preparations for unfurling the national flag on Independence Day and Republic Day functions, they said.
Sub divisional magistrate Manish Rana was the chief guest on the occasion. As soon as Rana unfurled the national flag at a school in Anandpur Sahib, Achint fell down, officials added.
