Pearl Academy Bengaluru announces affiliation with Bengaluru City University; now offers degree programs in Fashion, Design and Business

Through our industry-oriented curriculum, robust academic partnerships that give our students access to some of the best subject matter experts and holistic placement and entrepreneurship support, Pearl Academy develops highly employable talent for the creative economy. Pearl Academy Bengaluru campus was launched in 2019 and offers undergraduate and post-graduate programs through School of Fashion Technology, School of Design, School of Contemporary Media and D School of Business.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-08-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 14:23 IST
Pearl Academy Bengaluru today announced that it is now an approved affiliated institute of Bengaluru City University (BCU). With this affiliation, students of Pearl Academy Bengaluru, batch of 2022 and onwards, can enrol for 3 and 4-year degree program in business management, fashion design, communication design, animation design, graphic design, product design, interior design and textile design.

Talking about the affiliation with BCU, Sanyogietaa Chadha, Campus Director, Pearl Academy Bengaluru, said, ''It is a matter of great pride for us to be affiliated with BCU and offer degree programs, which will be taught through Pearl Academy's unique pedagogy. The institute is considered one of the best in fashion and design education for the last 30 years. Through our industry-oriented curriculum, robust academic partnerships that give our students access to some of the best subject matter experts and holistic placement and entrepreneurship support, Pearl Academy develops highly employable talent for the creative economy.'' Pearl Academy Bengaluru campus was launched in 2019 and offers undergraduate and post-graduate programs through School of Fashion & Technology, School of Design, School of Contemporary Media and D School of Business. The advisory board of Pearl Academy Bengaluru constitutes of eminent experts such as fashion & styling guru Prasad Bidappa; Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head, Amazon Fashion; actor-director Anant Mahadevan and Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer at Tech Mahindra.

Pedagogy at Pearl Academy, robust industry collaborations and initiatives like Learning for Life ensure high placement track-record. This year, leading organizations, consulting firms and fashion brands such as Paytm, Gartner, Deloitte, Capegemini, Commerce IQ, Gucci, Shopperstop, Future Group have recruited Pearl Academy students.

About Pearl Academy: Pearl Academy, run under the Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40+ under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For 30 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in its placement record of over 99 % year-on-year. For more information, please visit:www.pearlacademy.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595060/Pearl_Academy_Logo.jpg

