DSEU, Tata Power Delhi Distribution sign pact for courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:52 IST
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited to help provide courses in specific areas.

As part of the agreement, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited will help in faculty development for DSEU by providing its expertise in this field and curating quality programmes, scholarships, industrial training, and emerging technologies in the power sector for the students, the company said in a statement.

''DSEU will support the introduction of advanced courses in specific trades for the beneficiaries of Tata Power-DDL's vocational training centres running under its Social Impact (CSR) initiative,'' the statement said.

DSEU and the company have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

