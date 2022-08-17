Left Menu

CUET 4th phase: Exam cancelled at 13 centres due to 'technical reasons'

The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test CUET-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some unavoidable technical reasons affecting nearly 8,700 candidates, officials said. The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:58 IST
CUET 4th phase: Exam cancelled at 13 centres due to 'technical reasons'
The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some ''unavoidable technical reasons'' affecting nearly 8,700 candidates, officials said. The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities. The University Grants Commission (UGC) said, ''Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates.'' PTI GJS TIR TIR

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

