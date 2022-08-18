Karnataka CM unveils statue of industrialist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday unveiled a statue of late G Ramasamy Naidu, an industrialist, here. Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said the hard work of the founder of Suguna Industries Ramasamy Naidu should be an inspiration to youngsters, who are the future of the country, to make it number-one nation in the world in the next 25 years. The Chief Minister described Ramasamy Naidu as his 'Godfather and Lucky Charm' and with his blessings, he (Bommai) has not looked back in his career and life.

He further said the success stories of Coimbatore and Tirupur, the hub of pumps and motors and of knitwear garments, respectively, should be emulated. Similarly, Bengaluru should be emulated for the success of IT, he added. Later, when reporters sought his comment on the Karnataka government order making it mandatory to sing the national anthem at all government, private schools, and pre-university colleges, in the State, the Chief Minister said, ''No comments, do not disturb me.'' PTI NVM NVG NVG

