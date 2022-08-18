Left Menu

Karnataka CM unveils statue of industrialist

The Chief Minister described Ramasamy Naidu as his Godfather and Lucky Charm and with his blessings, he Bommai has not looked back in his career and life.He further said the success stories of Coimbatore and Tirupur, the hub of pumps and motors and of knitwear garments, respectively, should be emulated.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:50 IST
Karnataka CM unveils statue of industrialist
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday unveiled a statue of late G Ramasamy Naidu, an industrialist, here. Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said the hard work of the founder of Suguna Industries Ramasamy Naidu should be an inspiration to youngsters, who are the future of the country, to make it number-one nation in the world in the next 25 years. The Chief Minister described Ramasamy Naidu as his 'Godfather and Lucky Charm' and with his blessings, he (Bommai) has not looked back in his career and life.

He further said the success stories of Coimbatore and Tirupur, the hub of pumps and motors and of knitwear garments, respectively, should be emulated. Similarly, Bengaluru should be emulated for the success of IT, he added. Later, when reporters sought his comment on the Karnataka government order making it mandatory to sing the national anthem at all government, private schools, and pre-university colleges, in the State, the Chief Minister said, ''No comments, do not disturb me.'' PTI NVM NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022