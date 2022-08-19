Venture into start-up in fisheries, TN Governor exhorts graduates
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday called upon young graduates to explore new opportunities in the fisheries sector by joining the nation-wide Start-up India initiative.
They should aim to become job providers and play an effective role in contributing to a resurgent India, he said.
''Graduates should venture into start-ups and entrepreneurship in fisheries sector and contribute to a resurgent India,'' the Governor said while presenting the degrees and medals at the 7th convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University here. State Fisheries Minister and Pro-Chancellor Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Vice-Chancellor G Sugumar and Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, S Ayyappan were among those who participated on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imphal
- Tamil Nadu Dr J
- India
- Central Agricultural University
- Tamil Nadu