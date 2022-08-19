Venture into start-up in fisheries, TN Governor exhorts graduates

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday called upon young graduates to explore new opportunities in the fisheries sector by joining the nation-wide Start-up India initiative.

They should aim to become job providers and play an effective role in contributing to a resurgent India, he said.

''Graduates should venture into start-ups and entrepreneurship in fisheries sector and contribute to a resurgent India,'' the Governor said while presenting the degrees and medals at the 7th convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University here. State Fisheries Minister and Pro-Chancellor Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Vice-Chancellor G Sugumar and Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, S Ayyappan were among those who participated on the occasion.

